AFRICA
3 MIN READ
South African parliament passes health cover bill despite opposition
The bill passed by parliament seeks to enroll all South Africans to a national health insurance scheme.
South African parliament passes health cover bill despite opposition
A majority of South African MPs on June 13 voted in favour of the National Health Insurance Bill. Photo: AFP / Photo: Reuters
June 14, 2023

The South African parliament has passed a universal insurance bill despite opposition from different quarters in the country.

The bill, which sailed through on Tuesday, seeks to provide health insurance coverage for all South Africans, regardless of their employment status or income.

Two hundred and five (205) Members of the National Assembly voted in favour of the bill, while 125 rejected it.

Those opposed to the National Health Insurance Bill argued that the South African economy was already struggling to even support the basic sectors.

Others expressed fear that the insurance-for-all scheme would be mismanaged and the funds possibly stolen.

The bill, which will be implemented in phases at a cost of billions of dollars, proposes a special fund that will pool public and private resources.

It also proposes to limit private insurance companies to only offering cover for services not reimbursable by the national insurance fund.

South African Health minister Joe Phaahla termed the bill “one of the most revolutionary bills ever passed by parliament”.

"This is one of the most revolutionary pieces of legislation presented to this house since the dawn of our democracy in 1994,” he said.

About 9 million South Africans have enrolled for private health cover, while close to 50 million people, many of them unemployed, remain uninsured.

The African Christian Democratic Party MP, Marie Sukers, said the legislation will have far-reaching consequences.

She said many medical insurance companies operating in South Africa might close down and relocate to other countries where there are “favourable business policies”.

The bill will now go to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence before it is transmitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa for his consideration.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us