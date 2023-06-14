AFRICA
Morocco seizes 3.5 tonnes of cannabis
Six suspects, including a Spanish national, were arrested on Monday while allegedly transporting 3.5 tonnes of cannabis in a go-fast boat.
Moroccan authorities said six suspects were arrested on Monday with 3.5 tonnes of cannabis. Photo: AP / AP
June 14, 2023

The Moroccan navy on Monday seized 3.5 tonnes of cannabis in the northwestern city of Kenitra.

The illegal consignment was discovered by navy officers on patrol in the Atlantic Ocean at Mehdia, local authorities said.

Morocco World News reports that the six suspected drug traffickers were aboard a go-fast boat, when they were confronted by the royal navy unit officers.

The suspects, including a Spanish national, were arrested after a dramatic chase, and are now awaiting arraignment upon completion of investigations.

The latest arrests come a week after the Moroccan police seized two tonnes of cannabis in the southern city of Agadir last Thursday. A suspect was subsequently apprehended in connection with drug-trafficking.

Police said the suspect alleged he had links with a criminal syndicate active in the international drug trafficking trade.

In 2022, Moroccan police seized 98,500 tonnes of cannabis, representing a 40 per cent drop compared to the previous year.

Moroccan police also seized 190 kilogrammes of cocaine and 2.8 kilogrammes of heroin in 2022.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
