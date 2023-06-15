The Sudanese army on Wednesday accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of "kidnapping and assassinating" the governor of West Darfur state, nearly two months after a power struggle between rival generals plunged the country into a devastating war.

Khamis Abdullah Abbakar was killed in El Geneina, government officials told Reuters news agency.

Abbakar had accused the RSF and allied militias of violence which he called a “genocide.”

His killing meant the RSF has added a "new chapter to its record of barbaric crimes that it has been committing against all the Sudanese people," the army said on Facebook, calling the incident a "brutal act."

But in a statement, the RSF said the governor was killed at “the hands of two outlaws” despite attempts by its forces to protect him.

Cold blood

“The outlaws raided [his residence] in large numbers... which led to the situation getting out of control, and the governor was kidnapped and assassinated in cold blood, in a scene that has nothing to do with humanity,” it said.

It called for an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death.

A power struggle between Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti, led to fighting since mid-April.

More than 1,800 people have been killed since battles began, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).

Fighting has forced nearly two million people from their homes, including 476,000 who have sought refuge in neighboring countries, the United Nations says.