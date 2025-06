For my unborn child

Over one million people have been displaced following weeks of clashes between the army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan. AbdulShakoor, a Sudanese journalist, decided to flee the country weeks after the conflict began. Relying on good Samaritans, he and his pregnant wife embarked on a costly journey by road and air, crossing multiple borders to safety in Nairobi.