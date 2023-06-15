Nigeria's security services have summoned the country's suspended anti-corruption chief for questioning as part of investigations into his office, the authorities said.

It comes a day after Abdulrasheed Bawa was indefinitely suspended by President Bola Tinubu as chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for investigations into claims of abuse of office.

Bawa arrived on Thursday morning at the offices of the Department of State Services (DSS), the domestic intelligence agency, to appear before investigators, the agency said.

He has not commented on the accusations against him.

Tinubu, who came to power at the end of last month following a highly contested February presidential election, had promised reforms to help Africa's largest economy emerge from financial troubles.