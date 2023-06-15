AFRICA
Secret police summon Nigeria's suspended anti-corruption boss
Abdulrasheed Bawa is indefinitely suspended as head of anti-corruption commission to allow for investigations into claims of abuse of office.
Abdulrasheed Bawa was appointed chairperson of the economic crimes commission in February 2021. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
June 15, 2023

Nigeria's security services have summoned the country's suspended anti-corruption chief for questioning as part of investigations into his office, the authorities said.

It comes a day after Abdulrasheed Bawa was indefinitely suspended by President Bola Tinubu as chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for investigations into claims of abuse of office.

Bawa arrived on Thursday morning at the offices of the Department of State Services (DSS), the domestic intelligence agency, to appear before investigators, the agency said.

He has not commented on the accusations against him.

Tinubu, who came to power at the end of last month following a highly contested February presidential election, had promised reforms to help Africa's largest economy emerge from financial troubles.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
