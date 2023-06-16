BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Foreign debts push East African states to look inwards to fund budgets
With limited resources and low revenues, African governments have resorted to foreign lenders in search of the extra cash.
The Government of Uganda has prioritised debt settlement. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
June 16, 2023

By Dayo Yussuf

External factors like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Covid-19 pandemic and climate change have caused a big strain on the international economy, and Africa has not been spared.

This exposed an underlying risk of debt dependency that gave a wake-up call to African countries to be more self-reliant as they prepare their budgets for the 2023/24 financial year.

Analysts, however, say foreign debts played a bigger role in the African nations' economic crisis due to their high interest rates.

Tanzanian economist Beatrice Kimaru says cutting external borrowing will benefit the people in the long run.

"The East African nations are now deliberately looking for funds from the local markets. They're also improving their tax collection measures," she tells TRT Afrika.

‘‘If you look at Kenya, for example, they are increasing the value added tax (VAT) [on petrol] to almost 16 per cent. They will feel the pinch now, but their debt burden would reduce eventually.’’

Strategic tax policy

There has been a pushback from Kenyans opposing this increase in taxes, saying the cost of living is already too high.

Kimaru says governments need to be smart in taxing people to encourage more investment.

‘‘High taxes on the people will cause people to fear investing in the country [of domicile]. That would mean a drop in the GDP. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear some investors moving from Kenya to Tanzania in search of a tax-friendly environment," she says.

In Uganda, apart from increasing taxes, the government has prioritised paying off existing debts.

"The more external debt you have, the more you will be strained in meeting revenue targets . Uganda has now set aside almost 30 per cent of its budget to offsetting debts, which is good move if you ask me," says Kimaru.

Tight rope

African countries have, in recent years, been speaking against overdependency on foreign debt.

A majority of these debts come with stringent conditions, sometimes bordering on the interference with the internal governance system.

‘‘When your budget is within your revenue collection, then you will not overspend. However, when you depend on loans to finance your budget, you'd be walking a tight rope," says Kimaru.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
