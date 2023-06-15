BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Sudan conflict disrupts South Sudan's oil supplies
South Sudan relies entirely on Sudan's refineries and pipelines to export its crude to the international market
Sudan conflict disrupts South Sudan's oil supplies
A general view of oil facility in Sudan's South Kordofan state / Photo: Reuters
June 15, 2023

The two-month-old conflict in Sudan is hampering supplies to South Sudan's oil industry, with output expected to slow unless peace efforts in Khartoum prove successful, an oil ministry official said on Thursday.

Landlocked South Sudan relies entirely on Sudan's refineries and pipelines to export its crude to the international market, with 85% of the country's annual budget funded by oil revenues.

Awow Daniel Chuang, a technical advisor at South Sudan's oil ministry, said production was currently unchanged at 170,000 barrels per day, but that fighting in Khartoum and elsewhere was choking supplies of chemicals, fuel and equipment.

"There is a risk of even (output) slowing down...if the situation does not subside," Chuang told reporters on the sidelines of an oil conference in Juba.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has displaced 2.2 million people and killed at least 1,000.

South Sudan's oil minister, Puot Kang Chol, said some delegates had pulled out of the conference because of the war in Sudan.

"To them, they don't know the difference between Sudan and South Sudan," Chol said in a speech.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us