Nigeria, Rwanda in race for Africa's women cricket final
Nigeria and Rwanda have the Kwibuka Women’s T20 cricket tournament finals in sight, but they must get past very tough opponents in Uganda and Botswana.
Nigeria’s Yellow Greens won four of their seven last games. Photo: Nigeria Cricket Federation /Twitter  / Others
June 16, 2023

Nigeria and hosts Rwanda will jostle to reach the final of the ongoing Kwibuka Women’s T20 cricket tournament in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday.

Nigeria’s Yellow Greens will face a strong side, Uganda’s Victoria Pearls, who are top on the leaderboard with 14 points.

In a previous match between two sides on Monday, Uganda defeated the Nigeria by five wickets.

Uganda have already secured a spot in the final after winning all their seven matches so far.

Rwanda, for their part, will play Botswana, who also stunned Nigeria by 23 runs on Thursday.

Rwanda and Nigeria are both neck-and-neck with eight points each. Both teams lost three of their matches and won four.

The final is schedule to take place on Saturday at the Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
