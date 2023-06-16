Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has barred the country’s central bank from borrowing foreign currency.

This comes as the country struggles with inflation, which has eroded the value of the local currency.

The head of state said the country’s Finance minister will have to approve requests for borrowing moving forward.

Mnangagwa issued the statement on Thursday. “The (central) bank shall only borrow foreign currency on behalf of the state at the instance of the (Finance) minister, and not on its own behalf,” he said. The duration of the ban is indefinite.

Tunisia forex reserves improve

In northern Africa, Tunisia’s foreign exchange reserves improved to reach 22.8 billion dinars ($7.4 billion) as of June 14, 2023, equivalent to 97 days of imports, the Central Bank of Tunisia said on Friday.

In April, the Tunisian foreign exchange reserves were equivalent to 93 days of imports.

The reserve bank explained the increase in June was as a result of receiving the first tranche of the $500 million loan granted by the African Export-Import Bank.

Tunisian parliament approved the borrowing to help the government finance its budget.

The loan will attract a 10.28 per cent interest, and has a repayment period of five years, with a two-year grace period.