WORLD
3 MIN READ
US denies reports of progress on Iran nuclear deal, detainees
US and Iran continue indirect negotiations through Omani officials, but some reports of progress "simply not accurate and not true," says US Secretary Blinken.
US denies reports of progress on Iran nuclear deal, detainees
Blinken has rejected reports on Friday that Washington and Tehran were close to deals. Photo: TRT World / Others
June 16, 2023

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rejected reports that Washington and Tehran were close to deals on limiting Iran's nuclear program and releasing US citizens detained in the country.

"With regard to Iran, some of the reports that we've seen about an agreement on nuclear matters or, for that matter, on detainees, are simply not accurate and not true," Blinken said on Friday, when asked about indirect talks via Oman.

On Monday, Iran said it was conducting indirect negotiations with Washington through Oman, with nuclear issues, US sanctions and detainees on the menu.

That sparked reports that the two sides, who haven't negotiated directly for years, could be closing in on a deal.

"We welcome the efforts of Omani officials and we exchanged messages with the other party through this mediator" over the lifting of US sanctions, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani said Monday.

"We have never stopped the diplomatic processes," he added, emphasising that the talks "were not secret."

Impasse on nuclear deal

The two sides have been unable for two years to reach a deal on President Joe Biden's desire to revive the 2015 deal which granted Tehran much-needed sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Biden's predecessor Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018, and since then Tehran has steadily progressed in the development of its nuclear industry, though not producing a nuclear weapon.

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei reiterated last week that the country does not intend to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Khameini said deals could be reached with the United States, provided they do not change "the existing infrastructure of the nuclear industry."

Kanani on Monday said a prisoner exchange could be agreed "in the near future," provided that Washington exhibits "the same level of seriousness" as Tehran.

At least three Iranian-Americans are being held in Iran, including businessman Siamak Namazi, arrested in October 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us