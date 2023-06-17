AFRICA
African leaders due to hold talks with Putin after meeting Zelensky
The high-level delegation met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in a peace mission to end the war.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had invited African leaders to take part in a global peace summit. / Photo: Reuters
June 17, 2023

A delegation of African leaders is due in St Petersburg on Saturday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of their "peace mission" to end the war in Ukraine.

The high-level delegation met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday in a peace mission meant to voice the concerns of a continent that has suffered from the fallout of Russia's invasion, in particular rising grain prices.

It includes four African leaders - the presidents of South Africa, Senegal, Comoros, and Zambia. The presidents of Egypt, Republic of Congo and Uganda sent representatives.

"In our view it is important to listen very carefully to what both countries have to say, and tomorrow we are now going to listen to President Putin," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

Freeze pain

He insisted "there should be peace through negotiations".

But Zelensky ruled out that possibility during a joint press conference with the delegates, telling reporters: "I clearly said several times at our meeting that to allow any negotiations with Russia now that the occupier is on our land is to freeze the war, to freeze pain and suffering".

In a statement, Zelensky said he had called on the leaders to set out their views on how to stop the "crimes committed by Russia", and how to work towards food security.

The AFP news agency quotes analysts as saying the African delegation's mediating effort could hope to win some concessions from the Kremlin ahead of a Russia-Africa summit next month.

Grain prices

The African continent has been badly hit by rising grain and fertiliser prices as well as the wider impact on global trade since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

"This conflict is also affecting African countries negatively, touching on the livelihoods of 1.2 or 1.3 billion people on the African continent," Ramap hosa said.

African nations have been divided over their response to the war, with some siding with Ukraine and others remaining neutral or gravitating towards Moscow.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
