Sudanese health authorities said 17 people including five children were killed in an air strike in southern Khartoum on Saturday.

"Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people with five children amongst them and the destruction of 25 homes," the health department of the Sudanese capital said in a post on its Facebook page.

Fighting has raged in Sudan since mid-April between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The fighting has claimed more than 2,000 lives, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

Millions displaced

Some 2.2 million people have been displaced from their homes, including 528,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Meanwhile medics on Saturday said they are overwhelmed by the hundreds of wounded fleeing Sudan's Darfur region, which has become an increasing focus of global concern more than two months into the country's war.

Up to 1,100 have been killed in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina alone, according to the United States State Department.

The victims included West Darfur Governor Khamis Abdullah Abakar, killed after he criticised the paramilitaries in a Wednesday television interview. The RSF denied responsibility.

"The situation is frankly overwhelming, but everyone is doing their utmost to cope with it", said Seybou Diarra, project coordinator in Adre, Chad for the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity.