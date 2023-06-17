AFRICA
Clashes break out in Angola as thousands protest against fuel hike
The protests were triggered by the scrapping of fuel subsidies which led to pump prices almost doubling.
Angola is an oil producing country but scrapped a popular fuel subsidy to cut on spending. / Photo: Reuters
June 17, 2023

Angolan police fired tear gas in the capital Luanda and other cities Benguela and Namibe as thousands of protesters took to the streets a week after clashes over a recent fuel hike killed at least five people.

President Joao Lourenco on June 8 fired the economic coordination minister and replaced him with the central bank governor in the wake of the deadly protests.

Africa’s second biggest crude oil producer earlier this month joined its larger continental rival Nigeria in reducing fuel subsidies, almost doubling pump prices and triggering protests.

The subsidy cut nearly doubled the price of fuel to almost 300 kwanzas ($0.4781) per litre, although that was still below the market rate.

Spending cuts

Local media at the time quoted Angolan Economic Coordination Minister Manuel Nunes Junior, who was subsequently fired, saying the aim was to rein in government spending.

On Saturday in Benguela, a large crowd of protesters holding cardboard placards were shown on social and local media as anti-riot police with batons and helmets patrolled the streets.

In Luanda, police shot teargas to control the crowd, with TV footage showing at least one burning barricade spewing smoke.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for details on people potentially injured or arrested.

SOURCE:Reuters
