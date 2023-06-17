TÜRKİYE
Türkiye aims for $265B in exports by end of 2023: Erdogan
Adverse effects devastating February 6 earthquakes on Türkiye's economy "diminishing day by day," says President Erdogan.
  Türkiye's 2028 export target is "$400 billion and above," according to the president. / Photo: AA  
June 17, 2023

Türkiye is looking to increase its exports to $265 billion by the end of 2023 "despite the negative global economic outlook," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan's remarks came on Saturday as he was addressing the 30th Ordinary General Assembly of Turkish Exporters Assembly and Export Champions Award Ceremony in Ankara.

"Today, if we have products labelled with the stamp 'Made in Türkiye' even in the farthest places of the world, it is our exporters who have the most significant part in this," he said.

"Despite the negative global economic outlook, we want to increase our exports to $265 billion at the end of this year and $285 billion next year," Erdogan added.

Effects of quake 'diminishing'

The Turkish president also touched upon the negative effects on the economy caused by the February 6th twin earthquakes centred in southern Türkiye.

"The adverse effects of the earthquake on our economy are diminishing day by day," he said.

"Despite the disaster of the century, our exports continue their strong progress."

Erdogan also said that Türkiye's 2028 export target is "$400 billion and above."

"Hopefully, in 2023, we will witness 2 million health tourists and $3 billion in exports together."

SOURCE:AA
