Malians are voting on Sunday in a referendum on changing the constitution that the ruling military junta and regional powers have said will pave the way to elections and a return to civilian rule.

Mali has seen military coups in 2020 and 2021. The military has promised to hold the plebiscite as part of a transition to democracy under pressure from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS.

Some of the changes in the committee-drafted constitution are contentious, with proponents saying they would strengthen fragile political institutions and opponents saying they would give too much power to the president.

But regional bodies and the United Nations see the referendum itself as an important test of the junta's willingness to stick to the transition and hold a nationwide democratic process, particularly at a time when Islamist militants are stepping up attacks.

New Mali

"With this project, we are betting on the future of our state, the restoration of its authority, and the renewed trust between institutions and citizens," interim president Assimi Goita said in televised speech on Friday.

"Now is the time to confirm our commitment to the new Mali," he added, wearing his trademark beret and military fatigues.

Some 8.4 million citizens are eligible to vote "yes" or "no" on the draft constitution in the first electoral test for leader Colonel Assimi Goita, 40, who has vowed to lead the country back to civilian rule in 2024 elections.

But Mali has a history of low turnout in elections, and many analysts say this time might not be different.

The country of 21 million has been facing political instability and insecurity with armed groups carrying out attacks in the central and northern regions.

Due to the security problems, the vote will not be held in some parts of the country, including in Kidal, an ex-rebels' stronghold in the north.

The junta will be judged on turnout as a measure of its ability to restore stability, as well as an indicator of people's enthusiasm for the junta's agenda.

Presidential powers

The draft includes updates that have been proposed in past failed efforts to revise the constitution that supporters hope will reinforce democracy and address divisions, including the creation of a second parliamentary chamber to boost representation from across Mali. This means Mali will have a lower parliament and a senate.

The proposed establishment of a separate court of auditors for state spending will bring Mali in line with a directive from the West African Economic and Monetary Union from 2000.

But some opposition parties, pro-democracy groups and campaigners for the 'No' vote say the non-democratically elected authorities such as the junta have no right to oversee such a substantial constitutional overhaul.

They also say the proposed constitution hands excessive authority to the president including over the legislative process.

"I am for a revision of the constitution but not this referendum. The legitimacy of the actors, the process ...I think we could have done better," lawyer Fousseini Ag Yehia said in the capital Bamako on Saturday.

Provisional results are expected within 72 hours of the vote. Presidential elections are scheduled for February 2024.