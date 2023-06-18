AFRICA
2 MIN READ
German, French ministers travel to Tunisia to 'create legal migration routes'
Their visit comes days after a major ship accident in which more than 500 migrants are presumed drowned.
German, French ministers travel to Tunisia to 'create legal migration routes'
Tunisia has been a major departure point for irregular migrants travelling to Europe / Photo: AP
June 18, 2023

Ministers from Germany and France tasked with regulating migration are traveling on Sunday for talks with the president and their counterpart in Tunisia, a major North African stepping stone for migrants trying to reach Europe.

The two-day trip by the German and French interior ministers, Nancy Faeser and Gérald Darmanin, follows what is feared to be the deadliest migrant shipwreck in years in the Mediterranean — the capsizing last week of a fishing vessel packed with men, women and children trying to reach Italy from Libya, Tunisia's neighbour.

More than 500 migrants are presumed to have drowned in the sinking Wednesday off the southern coast of Greece that renewed criticism of Europe’s years-long failure to prevent migration tragedies.

The U.N. migration agency said it could be the second-deadliest migrant shipwreck recorded — after the April 2015 capsising of another vessel on the Libya-Italy route that killed an estimated 1,100 people.

A statement from the German minister's office about her trip with Darmanin said: “We want to create legal migration routes in order to remove the basis for the inhumane business of smugglers. We want the human rights of refugees to be protected and the terrible deaths on the Mediterranean to stop."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us