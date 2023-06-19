AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Sudan ceasefire holds for second day
The warring parties in Sudan signed a 72-hour ceasefire agreement on Saturday, pledging to lay down weapons to quell tensions and allow movement of humanitarian aid.
More than 2.2 million people have been displaced in Sudan since the war broke out on April 15, 2023. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 19, 2023

The 72-hour ceasefire signed by the warring parties in Sudan entered its second day on Monday, with a relative calm reported in Khartoum and Darfur, the regions badly affected by the conflict.

The governments of Saudi Arabia and the United States, which brokered the truce, said on Saturday that the ceasefire would take effect from 6am on Sunday.

The Saudi Arabia Foreign Affairs ministry said the ceasefire would quell tensions and allow for the movement and delivery of humanitarian assistance.

A spot-check on Monday indicated that most parts of Sudan were experiencing a relative calm, with the characteristic explosion and artillery sounds conspicuously absent.

The war in Sudan broke out on April 15, when the country was preparing for a return to civilian democracy after more than two years of military rule.

The parties in the war are the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by the transitional president General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

So far, more than 800 people, including 330 children, have been killed, and at least 2.2 million others displaced, with half of the refugees being minors, according to the United Nations.

Embassy attack

Before the 72-hour ceasefire agreement was signed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the residence of Tunisia’s Ambassador to Khartoum, Shafik Hacci, was raided and looted, Tunisia’s Foreign Affairs ministry said on Sunday.

“This attack is a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the inviolability of diplomatic missions' headquarters,” the Foreign Affairs ministry said, claiming the attack was executed by armed groups.

Tunisia called “for prosecuting the perpetrators of this act and bringing them to justice”.

The northern Africa nation further said “the clashes should stop immediately and that the best interests of the brotherly Sudanese people should prevail”.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
