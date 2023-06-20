The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of violating a 72-hour ceasefire agreement that started on Sunday.

The army says in a statement that the RSF has attacked Tawila area in northern Darfur for two consecutive days in breach of the temporary truce, which was scheduled to expire on Wednesday at 6am local time.

“The rebels (sic) carried out violations on the residents of the locality during the two days, leading to 15 deaths and the injury of dozens of unarmed civilians,” the Sudanese army said.

SAF also alleges that hundreds of people have been displaced from Tawila as a result of the onslaught. The RSF is yet to respond to these claims.

The governments of Saudi Arabia and the United States, which brokered the truce in Jeddah, are yet to flag the said-violation of the ceasefire.

Third month

The two mediating states had threatened they would discontinue the Jeddah talks in Saudi Arabia if any of the parties would ignore the ceasefire.

The war in Sudan is in its third month, and has led to the deaths of more than 2,000 people and the displacement of 2.2 million others, according to the UN.

SAF, headed by transitional president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and RSF, headed by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, clashed on April 15 as Sudan prepared for a return to civilian democracy after more than two years of military rule.

The United Nations (UN) has termed the war destructive, saying more than $3 billion is needed for humanitarian aid.

Key facilities such as hospitals, schools and government buildings have been destroyed during the fighting.