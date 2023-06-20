Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has held separate phone calls with Sudanese rival leaders, urging the two sides to mend bridges.

Faisal bin Farhan discussed “the latest developments in Sudan” with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese army and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“The foreign minister stressed the importance of the commitment of all Sudanese parties in order to restore the course of humanitarian action, protect civilians and the safety of humanitarian corridors for the arrival of basic aid,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Farhan renewed Saudi Arabia’s call for calm, giving priority to [Sudan’s] national interest, stopping all forms of military escalation and finding a political solution that guarantees the return of stability.

First in a long time

The two phone calls were the first in a long time the two generals were directly involved in discussing the Sudan conflict.

Saudi Arabia did not disclose in detail what Al-Burhan and Dagalo said during their respective phone discussions with Farhan.

The Middle East country is hosting representatives of the rival parties for dialogue in the port city of Jeddah. The United States’ government is co-mediating the talks.

Al-Burhan and Dagalo fell out as Sudan prepared for a return to civilian rule, igniting a war that broke out on April 15. Both parties are claiming control of Sudan.

The Sudanese conflict has since spiraled out of control, leading to the deaths of at least 2,000 people and the displacement of over 2.2 million others, according to the UN.

There is an active ceasefire in Sudan that began on Monday and is scheduled to expire on Wednesday at 6am local time.

The Al-Burhan-led faction has accused Dagalo’s side of breaching the temporary agreement.