TRT World's exclusive youth event has addressed urgent global challenges and fostered the exchange of ideas. It has brought together many young leaders who have made noteworthy contributions in their respective fields.

The second edition of the NEXT Forum on Tuesday took place at Istanbul's Zorlu Performing Arts Center (Zorlu PSM), where participants attend talks, panels and workshops to exchange ideas about various pressing issues to create a more sustainable future.

Last year, the event brought together an assembly of more than 1,000 young individuals across the world, featuring 11 panels, seven workshops, and 26 main speakers.

This year, the forum was divided into ten key categories: NEXT leads, tech, sports, media, travel, the planet, business, education, accessibility, and collective action. There's something for everyone to learn about and participate in.

The forum started with the first panel "Kindness Will Save the Future: Social Entrepreneurship" where the attendersdiscussed how social entrepreneurship can create significant changes in society by addressing various issues and opening the path towards a more compassionate future. It also focused on the creative concepts, projects, and approaches adopted by young social entrepreneurs to tackle urgent social challenges.

For the NEXT Sport category, "The Inner Story: Diving Into the Life of Athletes" panel took the audience on a profound exploration of the lives of athletes, delving into their remarkable journeys filled with challenges, triumphs, and extraordinary moments. The session uncovered what is beyond the glitz and glamour of the sports arena, of the untold stories that shape their experiences, both on and off the field.

The focus in "Climate Anxiety: The Youth Wants a Different Planet"panel was on the multifaceted effects of climate anxiety on young individuals and pathways to harness this passion and concern for constructive engagement. The aim with the session was to provide a platform for dialogue and sharing insights that can equip young people with the tools to transform their anxiety into meaningful action.

The full-day and in-person event hosted many other panels, exclusive talks by inspiring individuals and multiple workshops for young people to get involved with their innovative ideas. Workshops were held on sustainable art, VR illustration, and game design.

The forum gathered a remarkable international attention. Young people travel from afar to attend, including those from the US, Canada, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Sudan, Chile, Pakistan, India, Jordan, Namibia, Tanzania, Nigeria, and many more.

Throughout the one-day event, participants attended panels and keynote speeches from experts and leaders, engaged in networking, and attended workshops.

Visit the event's websitefor more.