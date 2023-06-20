A historic UN ocean treaty aiming to protect the high seas was formally adopted on Monday in New York.

The new treaty, known as Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction, seeks to create large-scale marine protected areas and regulate marine research for scientific and commercial development.

“The ocean is the lifeblood of our planet, and today, you have pumped new life and hope to give the ocean a fighting chance,” the UN Secretary-General António Guterres told delegates.

The open ocean covers nearly three-quarters of the earth’s surface. But less than 1% of it is currently protected by coastal nations as it lies beyond the Exclusive economic zones (EEZs).

Ocean plunder

The rest of the ocean, extending 200 nautical miles or 370km from countries' coasts, is outside any national jurisdiction. This leaves exposed some 219 million square kilometers of the ocean to plunder by states, businesses and criminals.

The new agreement is expected to end this vulnerability. It is a powerful tool that will also help to deliver the UN goal to protect 30% of the oceans by 2030.

Now governments can proceed to sign and ratify the treaty to bring it to life at sea and start protecting the oceans. To enter into force and become a legally binding document, 60 governments must first ratify it.