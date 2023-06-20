AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Senegal president to 'strengthen' democracy after mass protests
The remarks are President Macky Sall's first public reaction to deadly unrest sparked by the conviction of a popular opposition leader.
Senegal president to 'strengthen' democracy after mass protests
Unrest erupted over the sentencing of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. / Photo: Reuters
June 20, 2023

Senegalese President Macky Sall has vowed to strengthen "democracy and freedom" in his country, in his first public reaction to deadly unrest sparked by the conviction of a popular opposition leader.

"We will pursue our march towards economic development and the strengthening of democracy and freedom in Senegal, with respect of course for the state of law," Sall said on a state visit to Portugal, on Tuesday.

"I will make sure that Senegal adheres to the most important democratic standards," he said after a meeting with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Senegal is still reeling from violence between June 1-3 that caused at least 16 deaths, according to the authorities. Amnesty International puts the toll at 23, and the opposition at 26.

Shaken image

The bloodshed has shaken the West African state's image for stability, in a region notorious for coups and turmoil.

Protests were triggered by the conviction and sentencing of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko to two years in jail on charges of "corrupting" a young beauty salon worker - a conviction that will make him ineligible for the 2024 presidential elections.

Sonko is Sall's fiercest critic, accusing him of sitting at the top of a corrupt elite and nurturing plans to install a dictatorship.

Sall was elected in 2012, when the presidential term was seven years, and re-elected in 2019 after the term was reduced to five years under a constitutional change.

Clock reset

Presidents cannot serve for more than two "consecutive" terms - but Sall's supporters say the clock has been reset after the constitution was revised in 2016.

Sall, in Lisbon, also promised to ensure "that our country is not destabilised, whatever the source of this will to destabilise. We will monitor this very closely," he said.

"Our economic profile has become very attractive. This year we are going to start extracting oil and gas. That may also be the reason for all this frenzy," he suggested.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us