Sudan fighting resumes after ceasefire expires
The Sudanese war, which is in its third month, has left at least 2,000 people dead and 5,000 others injured.
The war in Sudan broke out on April 15, 2023 as the country prepared to return to civilian democracy. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 21, 2023

Fighting has resumed in Sudan’s capital Khartoum after the expiry of a three-day ceasefire between the rival groups.

Residents of Omdurman heard loud artillery sounds on Wednesday morning as the Sudanese army engaged the paramilitary forces.

Army warplanes flew over districts in Khartoum as smoke billowed from some shelled buildings.

Several people who spoke to AFP news agency said they were disappointed by the resumption of the fight which had stopped for three days – from Sunday to Wednesday 6am – after the warring parties signed a temporary truce.

Casualties

Khartoum and Darfur are the regions worst hit by the war, registering dozens of casualties and displacements. At least 2,000 people have died and more than 5,000 injured in the war.

About 2.5 million people have fled their homes, with over 550,000 of them seeking refuge in the neighbouring countries such as South Sudan and Ethiopia, the International Organization for Migration says.

The war in Sudan broke out on April 15 as the country prepared for a return to civilian rule after two years of being governed by the military.

The conflict pits Sudanese army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against paramilitary forces leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Talks mediated by the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United States are ongoing in Jeddah, the Middle East, to find a long-lasting solution to the dispute.

