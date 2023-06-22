At least 31 people have died in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan after an explosion at a restaurant.

The incident occurred at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant after a liquefied petroleum gas cylinder blew up, state media reported on Thursday.

The blast occurred on the eve of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, when many people in China go out to socialise with friends.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after the incident that has also left at least seven people injured.

Restaurant owner arrested

The restaurant's owner, shareholders and staff members are among nine suspects arrested following the fatal explosion, CGTN reports, adding that their assets have been frozen.

One of the injured victims was in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the news agency, two other victims suffered severe burns, two had minor injuries and two sustained cut injuries caused by flying glass.

High school students and retirees were among the casualties, many of whom died due to suffocation likely caused by smoke inhalation, state-backed media outlet, The Paper, said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded “all-out efforts in treating the wounded and the strengthening of safety supervision and management in key industries and fields to effectively protect people's lives and property.”