WORLD
2 MIN READ
Restaurant explosion kills 31 people in northwest China
An explosion caused by a gas leak at a Chinese restaurant has left 31 people dead and seven others injured.
Restaurant explosion kills 31 people in northwest China
Nine people, including the restaurant owner, are in custody after gas explosion leaves 31 people dead. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 22, 2023

At least 31 people have died in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan after an explosion at a restaurant.

The incident occurred at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant after a liquefied petroleum gas cylinder blew up, state media reported on Thursday.

The blast occurred on the eve of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, when many people in China go out to socialise with friends.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after the incident that has also left at least seven people injured.

Restaurant owner arrested

The restaurant's owner, shareholders and staff members are among nine suspects arrested following the fatal explosion, CGTN reports, adding that their assets have been frozen.

One of the injured victims was in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the news agency, two other victims suffered severe burns, two had minor injuries and two sustained cut injuries caused by flying glass.

High school students and retirees were among the casualties, many of whom died due to suffocation likely caused by smoke inhalation, state-backed media outlet, The Paper, said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded “all-out efforts in treating the wounded and the strengthening of safety supervision and management in key industries and fields to effectively protect people's lives and property.”

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us