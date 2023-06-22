By Charles Mgbolu

A Nigerian catholic priest kidnapped by gunmen has been released. The abductors fled and abandoned the cleric, Reverend Father Anthony Adikwu, at their hideout as security forces closed in on them, police say.

''We got intelligence of their whereabouts and gave them a hot chase which forced them to release their victim but we are still on the kidnappers' trail,'' police spokesperson Catherine Anene, told TRT Afrika.

He was ''obviously traumatised after going through this ordeal because he was with his abductors for four days, but I'm glad to share he is doing very well,'' Anene said.

After his release on Wednesday, the religious leader was given medical attention before being reunited with his family, the police spokesperson added.

Frequent kidnappings

Reverend Father Adikwu of St. Margaret's parish was abducted in his residence in Ohimini area of Benue State in north-central Nigeria on Saturday last week.

''He was in his house watching football with some people when these men (the kidnappers) came and took him,'' Anene said, revealing the others were left unharmed.

Officers were immediately deployed to the area to track down the kidnappers, the authorities said.

Kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs are common in parts of Nigeria including Benue state where the latest incident happened with the security forces trying to contain the problem.

A police officer and two civilians kidnapped last week in that state as they returned from funerals are still in captivity, with the authorities saying the abductors have demanded a ransom.