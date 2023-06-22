WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pope skips speech due to breathing difficulties
Pope Francis is recovering from surgery, which was conducted to repair an abdominal hernia.
Pope skips speech due to breathing difficulties
Pope Francis underwent a surgical operation on June 7, 2023. Photo: AA / Others
June 22, 2023

Pope Francis has skipped reading a planned speech at a conference in the Italian capital, Rome, citing health reasons.

The Pope said he had breathing problems following a hernia operation earlier June.

"I am still under the effects of anaesthesia, my breathing is not good," Francis told a meeting of the Catholic Oriental Church, AP news agency reports.

Pope Francis said the delegates will, instead, receive a text of the speech.

Asked by a well-wisher how he felt, the 86-year-old Pope replied: "I'm still alive."

The Roman Catholic Church leader had surgery on June 7 to repair an abdominal hernia.

He spent nine days in hospital recovering and has had a busy schedule since returning to the Vatican last Friday, including meeting the presidents of Cuba and Brazil.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us