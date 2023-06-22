AFRICA
Sudan truce talks pushed as explosions rock capital
Witnesses say there was heavy shelling from an army barracks, with the force of the blasts shaking the walls of houses.
The conflict has plunged Sudan into chaos with combatants accused of commiting abuses. / Photo: Reuters
June 22, 2023

The United States has adjourned truce talks in Sudan because the format was not succeeding in the way they wanted.

"On Wednesday, yesterday, we adjourned those talks... because the format is not succeeding in the way that we want," , US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said on Thursday.

But she reassured the public that "the entire US government is fully engaged in addressing this crisis given its impact not only for Sudan but for the region."

Saudi Arabia and the US have brokered ceasefires between Sudan's warring army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in talks held in Jeddah, but there have been reports of violations by both sides.

Fighting resumed

The latest ceasefire ended on Wednesday morning and fighting resumed within minutes as explosions rocked Khartoum, more than two months after fighting first broke out between the two sides.

The army accused the RSF of "taking advantage of the truce to mobilise its forces and commit several violations against civilians."

The RSF, in turn, accused the army of fabricating a video of a rape attack, alleging "one of the actors appeared in the uniform" of the armed forces, "proving their guilt."

Fighting since April 15 between the army led by Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the RSF headed by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has claimed more than 2,000 lives.

The deadliest fighting raged in Darfur, a vast region on Sudan's western border with Chad and home to ethnic African groups as well as Arab tribes. Here, the conflict has "taken an ethnic dimension", the United Nations has warned.

SOURCE:Reuters
