Edin Dzeko joins Turkish side Fenerbahce
The striker was part of the Inter Milan squad in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.
Edin Dzeko made 52 appearances for Inter Milan last season. / Photo: Reuters
June 22, 2023

Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko has signed a two-year contract with Turkish side Fenerbahce on a free transfer.

"Hello Fenerbahce family. I'm so happy to be here. I'm looking forward to seeing you all," Dzeko said on Twitter on Thursday, posting a video of himself in the club's jersey.

Fenerbahce said on the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that Dzeko will earn €4.2 million ($4.6 million) per season.

Dzeko previously appeared for Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma, and Inter Milan.

The 37-year-old player has won two Premier League titles with Manchester City.

He was also part of the Inter Milan squad in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.

Dzeko, who scored 64 goals in 129 matches for Bosnia-Herzegovina, played in the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup.

