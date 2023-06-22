WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rare occurrence as Modi takes journalists’ questions in US
The relationship between India and the US have improved in the last decade.
Rare occurrence as Modi takes journalists’ questions in US
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Joe Biden on Thursday during his first state visit to the US. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 22, 2023

Narendra Modi has done something very unusual at the White House — taking questions from journalists.

It's a rare occurrence for the Indian prime minister who avoids unscripted moments.

The news conference held on Thursday was more limited than the kind that US presidents usually hold with foreign leaders, but even that wasn't easy to arrange with Modi.

Indian officials agreed to the event only the day before, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations.

Administration officials told Modi's advisers that taking questions from the media was a standard part of how White House state visits are conducted, the person said.

Closer ties

An Indian reporter asked about addressing climate change, and an American reporter pressed Modi on human rights concerns — a particularly delicate topic as the United States seeks closer ties with India as a bulwark against China's influence in the region.

Modi defended India by saying “democracy runs in our veins” and insisting that there is “absolutely no space for discrimination.”

Although Modi, who is 72, has granted sporadic interviews since becoming India's leader nine years ago, he has never held a solo press conference. Sometimes when asked questions he'll defer to others on stage with him.

Modi also tends to keep reporters at a distance during overseas trips, such as last year in Germany, when the two countries announced a clean energy deal.

Active on social media

The Indian delegation had insisted then that no press conference be held, according to a German official, who spoke only on condition of anonymity.

However, Modi has loosened up a little in the company of American counterparts.

Eight years ago, when President Barack Obama visited India, Modi answered questions from two reporters, including one from The Associated Press.

Modi is active on social media where hundreds of millions follow him, hosts a monthly radio programme where he directly connects with listeners, and often makes big speeches.

He uses these platforms to highlight government programs, inaugurate infrastructure projects and express condolences when an accident or tragedy strikes.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Fidan discusses Israel’s attack on Iran with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts
Heavy floods in DR Congo’s Kinshasa leave 19 dead, destroy roads
Nigeria condemns Israel's 'pre-emptive' attacks on Iran
Cyprus is about brotherhood, not politics, says Türkiye's Altun
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us