Narendra Modi has done something very unusual at the White House — taking questions from journalists.

It's a rare occurrence for the Indian prime minister who avoids unscripted moments.

The news conference held on Thursday was more limited than the kind that US presidents usually hold with foreign leaders, but even that wasn't easy to arrange with Modi.

Indian officials agreed to the event only the day before, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations.

Administration officials told Modi's advisers that taking questions from the media was a standard part of how White House state visits are conducted, the person said.

Closer ties

An Indian reporter asked about addressing climate change, and an American reporter pressed Modi on human rights concerns — a particularly delicate topic as the United States seeks closer ties with India as a bulwark against China's influence in the region.

Modi defended India by saying “democracy runs in our veins” and insisting that there is “absolutely no space for discrimination.”

Although Modi, who is 72, has granted sporadic interviews since becoming India's leader nine years ago, he has never held a solo press conference. Sometimes when asked questions he'll defer to others on stage with him.

Modi also tends to keep reporters at a distance during overseas trips, such as last year in Germany, when the two countries announced a clean energy deal.

Active on social media

The Indian delegation had insisted then that no press conference be held, according to a German official, who spoke only on condition of anonymity.

However, Modi has loosened up a little in the company of American counterparts.

Eight years ago, when President Barack Obama visited India, Modi answered questions from two reporters, including one from The Associated Press.

Modi is active on social media where hundreds of millions follow him, hosts a monthly radio programme where he directly connects with listeners, and often makes big speeches.

He uses these platforms to highlight government programs, inaugurate infrastructure projects and express condolences when an accident or tragedy strikes.