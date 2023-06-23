The personal information of more than 769,000 retired state employees and other beneficiaries has been stolen in the US state of California.

The California Public Employees' Retirement System said in a statement that a third-party vendor, which utilised the MOVEit file transfer programme for the purpose of informing them about member deaths and verifying payment eligibility, experienced a security breach on Thursday.

The hackers stole data on the members' names, dates of birth, social security numbers and the names of family members.

The criminal group responsible for the cyberattack, identified as Cl0p, is engaging in extortion by threatening to release victims' data online unless they comply with their demands for payment, according to ABC News.