WORLD
1 MIN READ
Personal data of 769,000 retirees stolen in California
Authorities in the US say the retirees' data was stolen by hackers who are demanding payment to restore the information.
Personal data of 769,000 retirees stolen in California
Details of hundreds of thousands of retirees in the US were stolen on June 22, 2023. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
June 23, 2023

The personal information of more than 769,000 retired state employees and other beneficiaries has been stolen in the US state of California.

The California Public Employees' Retirement System said in a statement that a third-party vendor, which utilised the MOVEit file transfer programme for the purpose of informing them about member deaths and verifying payment eligibility, experienced a security breach on Thursday.

The hackers stole data on the members' names, dates of birth, social security numbers and the names of family members.

The criminal group responsible for the cyberattack, identified as Cl0p, is engaging in extortion by threatening to release victims' data online unless they comply with their demands for payment, according to ABC News.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Fidan discusses Israel’s attack on Iran with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts
Heavy floods in DR Congo’s Kinshasa leave 19 dead, destroy roads
Nigeria condemns Israel's 'pre-emptive' attacks on Iran
Cyprus is about brotherhood, not politics, says Türkiye's Altun
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us