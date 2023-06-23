The terrorist organisation PKK and its Syrian offshoots, SDF and YPG, used more than 1200 children as soldiers last year, according to the "Annual Report on Children in Armed Conflict" prepared by the United Nations (UN) for the period of January-December 2022.

The report stated that severe violations were detected against 2,407 children in Syria, and it was mentioned that 1,696 children were used as soldiers by the terrorist organisation YPG/PKK and other armed groups for different purposes.

According to the report, it was noted that the PKK's Syrian branches, SDF, recruited 637 children, while YPG/PKK and SDF-affiliated structures recruited 633 children into their armed ranks.

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the UN, whose views were included in the report, stated that "I am extremely concerned about the use of children as soldiers by the PKK."

"I urge them to end the use of children as soldiers and for the release of all children in their ranks," he added.