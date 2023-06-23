AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenyan court overturns $12m payout for lead poisoning
Government agencies accused of negligence had appealed against the compensation awarded to victims, leading to Friday's verdict.
Kenyan court overturns $12m payout for lead poisoning
Residents of Owino Uhuru gathered outside of the court ahead of the verdict on Friday. Photo / Center for Justice  / Others
June 23, 2023

A Kenyan court has thrown out a $12 million award to victims of lead poisoning in the coastal city of Mombasa.

The harmful chemical, which affected at least 3,000 people, emanated from a battery recycling factory.

On Friday, Court of Appeal judges ordered a retrial at the environment court on damages payable to the victims. They said the retrial should consider additional evidence.

The residents of the slum settlement of Owino Uhuru won the payout in 2020 following a ten-year legal battle led by environmental activist Phyllis Omido.

In the lawsuit, they argued that fumes and discharge from the plant had affected the health of residents, including children.

Government agencies – found to have been negligent, as well as the directors of the company – were ordered to pay the award. But they appealed against the ruling leading to Friday's verdict.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Fidan discusses Israel’s attack on Iran with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts
Heavy floods in DR Congo’s Kinshasa leave 19 dead, destroy roads
Nigeria condemns Israel's 'pre-emptive' attacks on Iran
Cyprus is about brotherhood, not politics, says Türkiye's Altun
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us