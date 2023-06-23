Voting materials and election staff have arrived at polling stations across Sierra Leone on the eve of the country's fifth general election since the end of civil war in 2002.

More than three million voters will choose the country's president from 13 candidates, including the incumbent Julius Maada Bio and Samura Kamara.

The two are said to be the frontrunners.

Results of the presidential race are expected to be announced days after voting. Should none of the presidential candidates secure at least 55% of the votes in the first round, a run-off will be held in two weeks' time.

The Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone said results will be transmitted both electronically and manually, while the tallying process will be conducted at regional level.

It said a mobile application will be used to "transmit polling data to expedite the processing of results in line with the law."

There have been concerns of unrest in the run-up to the elections. On Wednesday, violence broke out near the headquarters of the main opposition party, All People's Congress (APC), leading to the death of one person, the party's spokesperson alleged.

President Bio is seeking a second and final term amid economic hardship and a rise in the cost of living.

The opposition APC party has accused the electoral commission of alleged bias in favour of the ruling party, claims the commission denies.

