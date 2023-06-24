Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed the Kremlin following recent clashes between Moscow and the Wagner paramilitary group.

"Anyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself,'' Zeleniskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

"Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later,’’ Zelenskyy added.

Flying allegations

Putin has accused Wagner chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, of "treason" after his fighters in Russia-controlled Ukraine crossed into the Russian city of Rostov early Saturday.

Tensions between Moscow and the paramilitary group rose after Prigozhin accused Russian forces of attacking his mercenaries.

Russia denied those claims late Friday, and issued arrest orders for Prigozhin.

Prigozhin has, in recent months, repeatedly accused Russia of not supplying sufficient arms to the paramilitary group, which has been fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​