WORLD
2 MIN READ
Zelenskyy comments on Wagner's revolt against Putin
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Wagner’s revolt against President Putin is an indicator that Russia is paying for its “atrocities” in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy comments on Wagner's revolt against Putin
Ukrainian forces have been fighting their Russian counterparts since February 24, 2022. Photo: AA / AA
June 24, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed the Kremlin following recent clashes between Moscow and the Wagner paramilitary group.

"Anyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself,'' Zeleniskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

"Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later,’’ Zelenskyy added.

Flying allegations

Putin has accused Wagner chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, of "treason" after his fighters in Russia-controlled Ukraine crossed into the Russian city of Rostov early Saturday.

Tensions between Moscow and the paramilitary group rose after Prigozhin accused Russian forces of attacking his mercenaries.

Russia denied those claims late Friday, and issued arrest orders for Prigozhin.

Prigozhin has, in recent months, repeatedly accused Russia of not supplying sufficient arms to the paramilitary group, which has been fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us