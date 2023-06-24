SPORTS
African Beach Games: Kenya beat Algeria in women’s handball opener
The 2023 African Beach Games is being held in Tunisia, with at least 50 countries taking part in it.
Kenya came from behind to stun Algeria in the women’s handball opening fixture at the African Beach Games in Tunisia. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
June 24, 2023

Kenya has defeated Algeria in their first women’s handball game at the Africa Beach Competition in Hammamet, Tunisia.

Handball stars Michelle Adhiambo and Brenda Ariviza led the Kenyan team, scoring eight and six points respectively to give Kenya a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Algeria started the game hot by defeating Kenya 8-0 in the first round before losing control.

''In the first three or four minutes, we realised our mistakes. We then asked for a short break and changed our strategy,'' Kenyan team captain, Michelle Adhiambo, told TRT Afrika.

''It is motivating to know we are on top of the table. We must protect that lead at all cost,'' Adhiambo added.

Five women's teams will compete in the handball round of matches.

Adhiambo and her squad will meet Mali on Sunday in their second fixture and then face their neighbours Uganda in the evening.

This is the second African beach competition to be organised, four years after Cape Verde hosted the first one in 2019.

The beach competitions also feature 15 other sporting activities including athletics, basketball, boat racing, volleyball and swimming.

The competition, which started on Saturday, will end on Friday, June 30.

