AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Fighting escalates in Sudan
More than 1,000 people have died and 2.2 million others displaced in the Sudanese war that pits two rival groups.
Fighting escalates in Sudan
The war in Sudan broke out on April 15, 2023 after the army and the paramilitary forces fell out. Photo: AA / Others
June 24, 2023

Violent clashes have renewed between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in the capital Khartoum.

Sounds of artillery shelling and fighting with heavy and light weapons were reported in the cities of Omdurman and Bahri, west and north of Khartoum.

Jet fighters were also seen flying over the Sudanese capital. Billows of smoke were seen rising from several areas in the city.

Military sources said army forces repelled an RSF attack on its headquarters south of Khartoum.

According to the sources, casualties were reported among RSF fighters. There was no confirmation yet from the paramilitary group.

Army-RSF fight

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the RSF since April 15, in a conflict that has killed nearly 1,000 people and injured thousands, according to local medics.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than 2.2 million people have been displaced by the current conflict in Sudan.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals had failed to end violence in the country.

No functioning government

Disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the RSF over integration of the paramilitary group into the armed forces — a key condition of Sudan's transition agreement with political groups.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, in a move decried by political forces as a "coup."

The transitional period, which started in August 2019 after the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir, had been scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us