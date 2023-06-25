SPORTS
Morocco defeat Guinea in Summer Olympics qualifier
Morocco scored two second-half penalties to defeat Guinea 2-1 in a thrilling match.
Morocco won their match against Guinea in front of home fans on June 24, 2023.  Photo: CAF / Others
June 25, 2023

Morocco's Under-23 football team came from a goal behind to defeat Guinea 2-1 in the opening match of the Summer Olympics qualifiers.

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli scored two second-half penalties to secure a morale-lifting win for the hosts at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat on Saturday.

Guinea put up a spirited fight in a fixture that many expected Morocco to win without breaking a sweat.

Algassime Bah of Guinea struck a great free-kick outside the 18-yard box in the 45th minute to give his team the lead.

Morocco, playing in front of the home fans, relentlessly pressed their opponents, resulting in a penalty in the 67th minute, when Ezzalzouli was felled in the box.

Two penalties

Guinea conceded another penalty late in the second-half, which was reviewed by the VAR.

Ezzalzouli stepped forward again in the 95th minute and kicked the ball into the back of the net to give Morocco a relieving victory.

Late drama did not end there. Guinea’s Naby Oulare thought he’d pulled his team level in the dying moments of the match. However, after a review of his goal by the VAR, the equaliser was disallowed, retaining the final score at 2-1 in favour of Morocco.

Morocco’s next match is against Ghana, while Guinea will play Congo. Both fixtures are scheduled for Tuesday.

The teams are fighting for at least three spots in the Summer Olympic Games which will be held in Paris, France between July and August 2024.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
