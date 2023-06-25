Kenyan football club Gor Mahia has won its 20th league title.

Gor Mahia beat Nairobi City Stars 4-1 at the Kasarani Stadium in the country’s capital, Nairobi, to claim their 20th title.

City Stars were the first to score in the 48th minute, before Gor Mahia responded emphatically with four goals in the 50th, 62nd, 80th and 90th minutes.

Gor Mahia have now completed the season with 70 points, one ahead of bitter rivals Tusker FC. Gor desperately needed the win to extend their title record.

Tusker’s 4-0 win against Vihiga Bullets on Sunday was not enough to secure the club its 13th Kenyan Premier League title.

Tusker is the second most-successful club in the Kenyan league behind Gor Mahia.

Reacting to Gor’s record-extending title win, Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said: “It is high time we all rallied behind community football clubs and give them the support they deserve.”

The Kenyan Premier League winners will play in next season’s Confederation of African Football Champions League, which brings together top clubs from the continent.