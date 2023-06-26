Turkish intelligence forces have “neutralised” 11 PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, according to security sources.

On Sunday, the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) conducted simultaneous operations in the Manbij region, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

MIT, which closely monitors the shelters of terrorists in Manbij, carried out sensitive reconnaissance and follow-up activities together with the Turkish Armed Forces.

It destroyed a camp belonging to the YPG/PKK terror group and neutralised 11 terrorists, the sources added.

Terror campaign

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).