Russia's Wagner mercenary group will continue operations in Mali and the Central African Republic despite its leader's aborted rebellion over the weekend.

In an interview on Monday with RT news channel, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Wagner members "are working there as instructors. This work, of course, will continue."

He added that Wagner's revolt would not affect Russia's ties with "partners and friends."

Lavrov also said the rebellion by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin would not change anything in Russia's ties with its allies.

"There have been many calls (from foreign partners) to President (Vladimir) Putin... to express their support," he said.

Russia's relations

Asked if there could be any changes to Russia's international relations as a result, Lavrov said: "With partners and friends, no. As for the others, frankly, I don't care. Relations between the collective West and us have been destroyed."

The Wagner group leader over the weekend staged a mutiny that saw an armoured convoy head toward Russian capital Moscow. He turned around his forces after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered a deal to de-escalate the situation.

Forces from the mercenary group have played an increasingly central role in fighting long-standing insurgencies in the two African countries.

Spokespeople for the governments of Mali and CAR declined to comment on the mutiny and how it might affect their security strategies against militant groups, Reuters news agency reports.

War crimes

"(Wagner's) presence in Mali is sponsored by the Kremlin and if Wagner is at odds with the Kremlin ... naturally Mali will suffer the consequences on the security front," Malian political analyst Bassirou Doumbia told Reuters.

The United Nations and Western powers have accused Wagner forces of committing possible war crimes alongside Mali forces. Mali's government and Russia have denied the allegations.

They have also been accused of of exploiting natural resources in CAR, Mali and elsewhere to fund fighting in Ukraine - a charge Russia rejects.