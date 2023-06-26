AFRICA
Sierra Leone elections: Incumbent president takes early lead
The provisional results are from 60% of votes counted, according to the electoral commission.
Voter turnout was high in the general elections held on Saturday. / Photo: Reuters
June 26, 2023

Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio has taken the lead in Saturday’s presidential election.

Provisional results showed the incumbent was leading the presidential election with 60% of votes counted, the electoral commission said on Monday.

"The results detailed below are partial and do not represent the complete outcome of the presidential election," it said in a statement.

President Bio has so far obtained 1,067, 666 votes, while his closest challenger, opposition leader Samura Kamara, has garnered 793,751 votes, according to the provisional results.

The winner of the election must secure 55% of the valid votes cast, otherwise, there will be a run-off between the top two candidates two weeks after the results are announced.

The president is seeking a second and final term in office. A total of 13 presidential candidates were on the ballot.

More than three million people are registered as voters in the West African country.

Earlier on Monday, police fired teargas outside the headquarters of the main opposition party, the All People's Congress, in the capital Freetown.

The opposition supporters had paraded through the city "announcing to the public that they had won" the elections, police said in a statement.

Party spokesman Sidie Yahya Tunis told AFP that one woman died in the incident.

