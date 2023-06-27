Sudan's army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has announced a ceasefire for Eid Al-Adha, while also calling on the youth to join his forces in fighting against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The conspiracy requires of everyone to be awake and ready to respond to the existential threats to our country, and so we call on all the young men and who can defend to not hesitate to play this role," Burhan said during the televised speech on Monday.

RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo had announced a two-day truce for Eid on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We are declaring a unilateral cease-fire, except for self-defense situations, on the eve of Eid and on the day of Eid al-Adha," Dagalo, said in a recording posted on Facebook.

Both sides have called their ceasefires 'unilateral'.

International pressure

The United States, UK and Norway have stressed the need for coordinating international pressure to stop the fighting and protect civilians.

In a statement, the envoys of the three countries called on the two sides to rein in their members, ensure respect for human rights, and hold accountable those responsible for attacks against civilians.

The envoys expressed concern that increased fighting in Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile and other periphery regions risked further broadening the conflict which has already claimed over 2,000 lives and displaced 2.5 million people.

Several ceasefires have been announced in the recent past, but they have not held. The warring parties accuse each other of violating the agreements.