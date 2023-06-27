AFRICA
Wild dogs feared extinct reappear in Ugandan national park
The African Painted Dogs were last sighted in Uganda in the 1980s but were photographed by a ranger on Monday.
Pictures of the wild dogs were captured hastily before they skipped out of view. Twitter / Uganda Wildlife Authority / Others
June 27, 2023

A species of wild dogs feared to have been extinct in Uganda for more than 30 years has been sighted at Kidepo Valley National Park.

Uganda Wildlife Authority said a pair of African Painted Dogs was sighted by a ranger on Monday near the Narus River in the park.

The species was last spotted in Uganda in the 1980s, it said in a tweeted statement.

The species could easily be mistaken for other wild dogs, but the long-legged canines have only four toes per foot, unlike other dogs, which have five toes on their forefeet.

"Like is their scientific name, Lycaon pictus, these animals have an irregular, mottled coat, which features patches of red, black, brown, white, and yellow fur. Each animal has its own unique coat pattern, and all have big, rounded ears," the authority said.

It said rangers will be deployed to track the wild dogs in the park to collect data for conservation.

Earlier this year, the wildlife authority said the number of endangered elephants, rhinos and other animals in reserves was steadily improving thanks to conservation efforts. The number of mountain gorillas in dense forests had also increased, it said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
