Gabon will hold presidential, legislative and local elections in August although President Ali Bongo Ondimba has not yet said whether he will stand again.

A decree by the Council of Ministers said election of the president plus members of the national assembly and municipal councils will be held on Saturday, August 26, according to an announcement made on Tuesday.

President Bongo's Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) enjoys majorities in both houses of parliament and is pushing for the president to announce he will stand again.

Took over

In 2009, the now 64-year-old Bongo took over from his father Omar Bongo Ondimba.

The president was narrowly re-elected in 2016 with just 5,500 votes more than rival Jean Ping who claimed the election had been fixed.

The opposition has failed to agree on a single candidate for the presidential election, leaving some 15 candidates to announce their intentions to stand.

In April, the Gabonese parliament voted to amend the Constitution and reduce the president's term from seven to five years.