AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenyan opposition leader calls for boycott of new taxes
Raila Odinga urges his followers to limit consumption and shame lawmakers who approved the taxes.
Kenyan opposition leader calls for boycott of new taxes
Raila Odinga lost last year's election whose results were upheld by the Supreme Court. / Photo: Reuters
June 27, 2023

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga has urged his supporters to boycott a raft of new taxes on items.

The taxes were contained in a finance bill that was signed into law by President William Ruto a day earlier.

"Through civil disobedience, we will deny Ruto the taxes he thinks he can extort from us by force," Odinga told thousands of cheering and dancing supporters at a rally in the capital Nairobi on Tuesday.

Under the new revenue measures, the fuel tax will double to 16% and workers will also face a 1.5% housing levy that will be matched by employers.

Odinga, 78, lost the presidential election to Ruto last year.

Consolidating power

He asked his followers to engage in acts of civil disobedience against a government he accuses of raising the cost of living and consolidating power.

Early this year, he led a series of anti-government protests which often turned violent and the renewed rallying of his supporters to defy government measures could rekindle confrontation with the authorities.

"Let us embrace tax boycotts, let us deny Ruto the fuel tax by limiting the fuel consumption," Odinga told his supporters.

Ruto's government argues the higher taxes are necessary to stabilise government finances, which have been strained by growing debt repayments and lower than expected growth in tax collection.

Odinga called the contentious bill Ruto signed a betrayal and its supporters traitors.

"We must punish the traitors and we must cause a repeal of the finance act," Odinga said, urging his followers to "name, shame and isolate" the lawmakers who voted for the bill.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us