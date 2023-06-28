In pictures: Eid celebrations in parts of Africa
Muslims across the world celebrate Eid al Adha or the feast of sacrifice.
June 28, 2023

By Staff Reporter

Muslims in African countries have been celebrating the Eid Al Adha which started on Wednesday with morning prayers.

Eid al Adha is celebrated around the world at the end of Hajj which takes place in Saudi Arabia. More than 1.8 million pilgrims have performed this year's Hajj, the largest after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muslims also use the occasion to display good cultures and traditions through colourful dressing and various plays.

In northern Nigeria, it is time for Emirs to lead their followers in prayers and traditional displays.

The joy of Eid al Adha in Muslim communities knows no boundary. The rich and the poor, the young and the elderly share their happiness and exchange salutations. Islam recommends that Muslims wear some of their best clothes during the Eid.

As in many countries, Muslims in Niger also attended Eid prayer grounds in the morning for the worship.

Islam enjoins Muslims to slaughter livestock including ram, camel or cattle as a sacrifice during Eid al Adha to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah. That's for those who can afford an animal.

They are required to eat a portion of the meat with their families and also share with neighbours and friends.

Islam enjoins the rich in the society to support the less privileged during Eid celebrations.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
