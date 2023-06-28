Nigeria's food and drug regulator has ordered a recall of a batch of Sprite glass bottles circulating in the country because they could contain particles.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said investigations had found some of the products to be contaminated following a consumer complaint.

"On investigation, at the point of purchase and supplier’s address, over five crates of the implicated batch of Sprite 50cl glass bottles were discovered to be contaminated with particles," it said in a statement that was released on Saturday but tweeted on Wednesday.

The authorities have not given details of the said particles and their potential implications.

Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Abuja plant, has been directed to recall the implicated batch. The company has not yet commented on the decision.

Medical attention

Retailers and consumers have been urged to exercise caution to avoid consumption of the contaminated products.

Those who have consumed the affected products were told to seek immediate medical attention.

An inspection of the manufacturing site will also be carried out to find the cause of the contamination, the regulator said.

In May, the regulator said it was investigating a popular brand of noodles following recalls in Malaysia and Taiwan where the authorities said they detected a potentially cancer-causing substance.