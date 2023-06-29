Some 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals living and working in South Africa using special permits can breathe a sigh of relief after a court in South Africa ruled they should not be deported.

The South African government had warned that the foreigners would be deported if they do not obtain regular work visas.

Also targeted, were Zimbabwean nationals who got children with South African nationals.

The High Court in Pretoria has, however, annulled the government’s decision, terming it “unlawful and unconstitutional” for failing to follow a “fair process of consultation.”

Escape from violence, economic meltdown

Zimbabwean nationals were first granted special permits to live and work in South Africa in 2010, when thousands of them crossed into South Africa to escape political violence and economic meltdown.

South Africa says the goodwill it extended to Zimbabwe has outlived its purpose and that it is time the foreigners returned to their home country.

Civil rights groups had moved to court to challenge South African government’s decision of repatriating Zimbabwean nationals, saying the decision was made hurriedly without giving the affected people time to plan their relocation.

On Wednesday, the High Court in Pretoria extended the relocation deadline to June 28, 2024.