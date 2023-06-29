France's top administrative court has backed Hijab ban on women in official football matches.

The Constitutional Council issued its ruling on Thursday after a collective of headscarf-wearing soccer players called “Les Hijabeuses” campaigned against the ban and launched legal action.

The judges said the French Football Federation (FFF) can issue whatever rules it believes necessary for matches to "run smoothly."

Sports federations “may impose on their players an obligation to wear neutral clothing during sporting competitions and events, in order to guarantee the smooth running of matches and prevent clashes or confrontation.

''It considers that the ban imposed by the FFF is appropriate and proportionate,” the court said.

The case comes as the far-right rides high in the polls, prompting mainstream formations, including President Emmanuel Macron's party, to talk tough on the state's secular principles.