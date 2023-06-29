Leaders of Africa’s regional blocs have made a fresh call for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all armed groups from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The East African Community (EAC), the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) jointly made the statement during a conference in Luanda, Angola.

The regional blocs are particularly pushing for the withdrawal of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels known for the forceful recruitment and summary executions of civilians.

Human suffering

In a statement following the conference, bloc leaders expressed concern over the insecurity and humanitarian situation in the Central African country, exacerbated by the ‘criminal activities of armed and terrorist groups.’

The fighting amongst M23 rebels, the Congolese army and other armed groups, have displaced more than 520,000 people, according to the United Nations.

The bloc leaders called for “the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all armed groups, in particular the M23,” the statement, released on Wednesday, read in part.

Other rebel groups cited included Uganda’s Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and Rwanda’s Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

The DR Congo accused Rwanda of backing the rebel group since its resurgence in November 2021, a charge Rwanda consistently denies.

Rwanda in turn accused the Congolese army of colluding with the FDLR, whose elements are accused of participating in the 1994 genocide against Tutsi ethnic group.

The summit however faulted the M23 for non-compliance after it failed to withdraw from the occupied territories as required under the 2022 Luanda roadmap for peace initiative.

Unified efforts

João Lourenco, Angola's president and the current head of the ICGLR, reiterated his call to the DR Congo and Rwanda to normalize their political-diplomatic relations.

Comoros President and African Union leader Azali Assoumani called for unified efforts to achieve peace in DR Congo and to prevent the security crisis from spreading to other countries in the region.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi was also present at the summit, while Rwanda was represented by Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta.